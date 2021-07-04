HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,234,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHR stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.