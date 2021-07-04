Head to Head Survey: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A C&F Financial 16.24% 13.02% 1.20%

32.7% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million N/A $5.52 million N/A N/A C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.28 $22.12 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BEO Bancorp and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C&F Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company operated 20 branches and six loan production offices in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, and western Idaho counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located one each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, and York, as well as the towns and cities of Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; two each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services for residential appraisals and third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 14 offices in Virginia, one office in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage, wealth management, title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Toano, Virginia.

