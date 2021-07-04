Head to Head Review: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WSFS Financial and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.48%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.05 $114.77 million $1.91 24.01 Meridian $149.57 million 1.08 $26.44 million $4.27 6.15

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 23.80% 8.36% 1.07% Meridian 19.70% 25.14% 2.00%

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.