Head to Head Review: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Berry alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berry and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Berry.

Risk and Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.04 -$262.89 million $0.56 12.04 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.86 -$48.18 million $0.16 20.75

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -60.59% 4.35% 2.24% VAALCO Energy 16.36% 16.86% 7.13%

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Berry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.