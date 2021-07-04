Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,473,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 142,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,038. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.