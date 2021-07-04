Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Update

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Hancock Jaffe Laboratories news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 39,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

