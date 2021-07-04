Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,156.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HMCTF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.71.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.