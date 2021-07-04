Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haier Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Haier Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HRSHF stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Haier Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

