Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.