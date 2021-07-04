H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

