H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $508,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

