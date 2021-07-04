Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,661.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Gulden has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $39,661.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00411998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,460,883 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

