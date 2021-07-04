Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JEF opened at $33.70 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

