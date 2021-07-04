Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

