Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,110 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Navient worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Navient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

NAVI opened at $19.41 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

