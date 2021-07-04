Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RH by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $689.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $660.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a fifty-two week low of $254.10 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

