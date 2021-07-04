Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,075 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

