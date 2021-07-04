Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.57% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 362,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,433. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.