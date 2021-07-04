Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.67

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.67 and last traded at C$39.02, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.64.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,200,553.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 289,925 shares of company stock worth $9,090,783.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.