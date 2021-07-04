Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 671,894 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

