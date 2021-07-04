Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,179.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $11.10 on Friday. Gruma has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

Get Gruma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.