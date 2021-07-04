Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 63.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI opened at $159.50 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

