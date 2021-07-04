Grid Dynamics (GDYN) and Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grid Dynamics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ competitors have a beta of -21.47, indicating that their average stock price is 2,247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.61% -60.32% -3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 146.93 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.88 billion $329.90 million 55.80

Grid Dynamics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2170 11403 21300 608 2.57

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.71%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Grid Dynamics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

