Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,731.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,731 ($35.68) and last traded at GBX 2,728 ($35.64), with a volume of 53704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,703 ($35.31).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greggs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.30).

The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -213.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,503.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total value of £23,300 ($30,441.60).

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

