Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

