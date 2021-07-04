Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

