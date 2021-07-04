Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $107,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

