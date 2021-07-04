Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Reaches $15,398.64

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $15,398.64 and $81.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.23 or 0.99882965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

