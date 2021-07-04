GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204,876 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for 25.2% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned 0.93% of GoDaddy worth $122,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. 858,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.