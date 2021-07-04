Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.36. 1,067,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,723. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

