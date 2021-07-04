Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Global Medical REIT worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 60.1% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GMRE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 296,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

