GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.