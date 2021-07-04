GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($18.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,372.89. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.