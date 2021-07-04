Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.49. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $79.98.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

