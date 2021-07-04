Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises about 3.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 1.15% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.07. 354,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,048. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.