Ghost Tree Capital LLC Purchases 250,000 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,235,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 260,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

