Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,680 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $37,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

