Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $35.35 Million Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,856,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,346,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $14,732,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth $377,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $6,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

