Geode Capital Management LLC Has $34.13 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $34,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $27,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

