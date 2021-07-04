Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,363 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Kontoor Brands worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,303,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

