Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 160,200 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $20,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after purchasing an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,476,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.