Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.33. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 68,921 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 46,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 120,790 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

