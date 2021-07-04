GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. Desjardins upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

GDI stock opened at C$54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.20.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

