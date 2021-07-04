Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 362,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $4,450,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $120,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

