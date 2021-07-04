FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

