FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

