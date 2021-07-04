FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Avanti Energy Inc. Issued By Beacon Securities (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avanti Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Beacon Securities has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

CVE:AVN opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 50.18, a quick ratio of 50.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.11 million and a PE ratio of -30.95. Avanti Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$3.17.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

