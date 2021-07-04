Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

FFHL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 149,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,536. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 10.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

