Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.68 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

