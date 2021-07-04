FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $20,026,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $13,016,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $9,684,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

